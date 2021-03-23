LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are at their highest since May 2019, having risen every single day for the past 47 days.
The national average for cost per gallon has remained at $2.88 for the past five days, according to AAA.
Louisville is currently below the national average at $2.841 per gallon while Kentucky's average is $2.733 per gallon.
Louisville's highest recorded average for a gallon of gas cost $4.268 on June 30, 2008.
Indiana's state average is $2.688 per gallon.
Experts say drivers should expect prices to reach $3 a gallon by Memorial Day.
The increase is due to higher demand because more people are driving again, along with cuts in production.
