LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools will spend more than $9 million on upgrading three of its schools.
Tuesday, the school board approved the company ARC as the design and build team out of six companies who submitted proposals for the project.
District officials say $3 million will be spent on a new locker room building for Charlestown High School. Another $3 million will also be spent on a new locker room building for Jeffersonville High School. Lastly, $3.3 million will be spent on a classroom addition for Utica Elementary School.
