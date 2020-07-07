LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances will invest $62 million into Appliance Park, expanding the Louisville facility's footprint and adding 260 new jobs by the first quarter of 2021, the company announced Tuesday.
More than $40 million of that investment will be used to manufacture GE's four-door refrigerator models at Louisville's refrigeration plant. The new model, GE said in a news release Tuesday, is the "fastest growing design in high-end refrigeration."
"The investments and new jobs we are announcing today are another demonstration of our commitment to continue enhancing our manufacturing footprint in the United States to serve more customers and owners faster and better," Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances, said in a news release. "We are working very hard to build a competitive position that allows us to continue expanding our workforce and invest in winning products, paving the way to becoming the leading appliance company in the United States."
The remaining $19 million investment will go toward new equipment, automation and modernization to Appliance Park's dishwasher plant to support growing demand for the products, GE said.
