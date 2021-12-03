LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances is partnering with a Louisville-based company to help children that are blind or can't see well.
GE said it's joining up with Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS).
The company said it'll support the organization's Kids Town, which is a program by VIPS that helps children be successful socially and in school by helping them understand and use kitchen appliances.
"Well, Kids Town is set up to give children a real-life experience, so that we're really looking to the future of where we want the children to be when they are adults so that they are independent," VIPS Director of Education Kathy Mullen said.
GE also donated appliances to VIPS' Louisville and Indianapolis locations, where families can come for help or counseling.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.