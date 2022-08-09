LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gender reveal and naming party was held on Tuesday for an animal rescue's newest resident.

Bougie Beaver now calls Second Chances Wildlife Center home. She came from a wildlife rehabber in another state.

Second Changes was home to "Justin Beaver," also known as "JB," who reached celebrity status at the animal rescue before unexpectedly dying last year.

Bougie will become an animal ambassador for the group. Second Chances is a nonprofit in Mount Washington that works to rehab animals and educate the public about them.

"The underlying message really is all about education," Brigette Brouillard, executive director at Second Chances Wildlife Center, said. "If we can get people excited about these animals to learn their benefits and how they help us in our environment, it only empowers people to make good decisions about the environment and to treat animals humanely that they share the Earth with."

Each year, the group helps more than 300 orphaned and injured animals.

