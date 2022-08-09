Gender reveal, naming party held for 'Bougie Beaver'
Seconds Chances Wildlife Center held a gender reveal, naming party for Bougie Beaver.
Bougie will become an animal ambassador for the group. Second Chances is a nonprofit in Mount Washington that works to rehab animals and educate the public about them.
"The underlying message really is all about education," Brigette Brouillard, executive director at Second Chances Wildlife Center, said. "If we can get people excited about these animals to learn their benefits and how they help us in our environment, it only empowers people to make good decisions about the environment and to treat animals humanely that they share the Earth with."
Each year, the group helps more than 300 orphaned and injured animals.