LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood is mourning the loss of George Hauck. The longtime resident died Monday night at the age of 100.
Hauck is best known as the man behind the neighborhood's World Dainty Championship held each July on Goss Avenue. The former owner of the now-closed Hauck's Handy Store resurrected the tradition in 1971.
The Gemantown-Schnizelburg page on Facebook announced Hauck's passing:
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer offered his condolences. "I'm very sad to hear of the passing of George Hauck. George loved his city and his neighborhood deeply and, over his 100 years, became a role model for countless people in working to make his community closer and better."
I'm very sad to hear of the passing of George Hauck. George loved his city and his neighborhood deeply and, over his 100 years, became a role model for countless people in working to make his community closer and better. pic.twitter.com/vl823IykiC— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 2, 2020
German immigrants brought Dainty to Louisville in the 1800s. Players of the old-time street game use a broom handle to flip a peg off the ground then swat it in mid-air. Whoever's peg flies the farthest wins the trophy. The championship is reserved for people aged 45 and older.
Hauck was a fixture at the Dainty contest. He competed until he was 92. He told WDRB News at the time, "I thought I better quit while I'm ahead."
Plans for a memorial have not been announced.
