LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular one-armed mannequin who is quite the hit with travelers on Taylorsville Road took the plunge Saturday and got hitched.
"George the Mannequin" and Sara Mae tied the knot during a ceremony at Joe Blades' home. The bride even had a bouquet in hand.
"Who knew two dummies would get married some day," Roberta Hartlage said during the nuptials. "George has seen his days and has even been stolen. Broken nose, broken leg, lost an arm, sight gone bad and even kicked in the bladder. He's been under cars, robbing bees, fixing the tractor, serenading flowers and up on ladders. He is now ready to give up the single life and he has found a wife. Everybody awaits excitement and watching the story of this couple unfold. What is to come next? Only Joe knows. Let us celebrate today and for always, as this couple will be enlightening our hearts for all our days. Is there anyone here that objects to the two dummies tying the knot? Then by the power of Tom, Dick and Harry, we pronounce these two dummies married."
Blades has had George for 25 years after a friend gave the mannequin to him as a joke. The fun started years ago after he stood George outside his barn, and the mannequin's popularity has only grown since. Every two or three weeks, Blades dresses George in a different outfit and puts him in a different spot around the yard.
"People started noticing him and making comments on him, so from there we'd put him around everywhere else," Blades said. "We'd put him on the roof like he was painting, out in the tree and standing by the John Deere tractor, out in the garden working, and everyone always has fun out of it so that's why we keep doing it."
George was stolen from Blades' yard in 2018 but found days later in a ditch on Browns Lane.
Congrats to the happy couple; no word yet if George and Sara Mae have a honeymoon planned.
