LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana staple for watching movies under the stars has announced an opening date for the 2023 season.
The Georgetown Drive-In will open the season on Friday, May 5, with a showing of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," according to a post on its Facebook page.
The drive-in originally opened with one screen in 1951, and added a second screen in the 90s. It also has a playground for kids and a plethora of food and snacks at its concession stand.
While guests can use stereo FM radio to tune into the movies, the drive-in boasts its working drive-in window speakers "for the nostalgically inclined."
It's located at 8200 State Road 64 in Georgetown, Indiana. More information can be found on the drive-in's website, here. Upcoming attractions and events are posted on the drive-in's Facebook page, here, or by clicking on the embedded Facebook post above.
