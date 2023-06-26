LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For many, blood transfusions are a routine part of their care, care they can't live without.
Barbara Totten is one of those people.
"It's this or nothing. So getting this blood is life saving for me," Totten said.
Trips to Baptist Health Louisville are a near monthly occurrence. She said she's on a first name basis with her nurses, and it's become part of her life.
"The hospital, the transfusions, the cardiologist, hematologist, I've got so many -ists in my life," she said.
It all started with a breast cancer diagnosis 16 years ago. That led her doctors to discover she had congestive heart failure. A condition that means her heart can't pump blood as well as it should.
"I'm the poster child for what not to do. I didn't completely listen to my doctor, because I felt fine," she said.
Totten beat breast cancer, then conquered uterine cancer about four years later, all while her heart condition worsened. Then there was a defibrillator and pacemaker, but in 2021 doctors decided it was time for open heart surgery to add a device to pump blood for her.
"We have no other choice," she said.
Damage to her blood cells is a side effect of the pump.
"Some nights I go to bed at six o'clock because I'm so exhausted. And then after the transfusions, it's just different. I can go do stuff with my grandkids, with my kids. I just feel normal," Totten said.
Every three to six weeks, a nurse helps replenish her blood supply.
"I know that I'm here because of the transfusions, because if it wasn't for this, I wouldn't be here," Totten said.
Her time with her four children and now seven grandkids extended, all thanks to blood donations from strangers.
"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. My family thanks you. Thank you," Totten said.
And even still, she feels remorse.
"There is guilt, that you know, I blame myself for being in this position," she said. "I just feel like maybe there's somebody more worthy that maybe I can hold off another couple of weeks because there is such a shortage of blood everywhere."
But her family is worth it.
"My grandkids are my treasures. That's what I call them, my treasures, and the thought of not being able to watch them grow up, I'd do anything to watch them grow up," Totten said.
Pushing forward, so Mamaw will be there for the softball games, birthday parties and taekwondo matches.
"It has been very much worth it. I'm still here. I plan on being here for quite some time, if there's people out there that will help me and others like me, continue to have a life," Totten said.
A blood donation takes about an hour of a stranger's time. A donation toward the invaluable gift of life.
If you want to help people like Barbara, WDRB has partnered with the Kentucky Blood Center, KBC, for WDRB Give Blood Drive Wednesday and Thursday at the two Louisville locations.
While you are saving up to three lives with one donation, you will also go home with a free pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream and two Cinemark movie passes, if you participate in the WDRB Give Blood Drive.
KBC recommends to sign up for an appointment in advance. More information about eligibility for blood donations and what the process is like is available on the KBC website.
