Girl Scouts begin campaign to send cookies to troops overseas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girl Scouts are getting some help from local first responders, calling on the public to make sure no one goes without cookies.
Operation Cookie is sending thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies to the U.S. military for the 14th year.
It might seem like a simple luxury. "While we sit here very comfortable in our homes, living our daily lives, we've got folks out there who make the ultimate sacrifice," said Steve Trager chairman and CEO of Republic Bank. "And it's the least that we can do is give them a little bit of a taste of home."
The Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Fire met the Girl Scouts downtown Friday at Republic Bank to kick off the program that runs through March. People can buy a box or several from any Girl Scout selling cookies, and the box will go overseas.
For some, it's extra sweet.
LMPD Officer Tyree Williams remembers receiving cookies while serving in Kuwait.
"It's a good feeling," he said. "Get something from home and make you think about home, make you want to get home even sooner."
Williams' daughters were Girl Scouts for several years.
"It's an amazing thing," he said. "It gives troops a piece of home, but it also shows the girls responsibility and taking care of other people at the same time."
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hopes to send 50,000 boxes to troops worldwide. Republic Bank donated the first 1,000 boxes Friday.
It's an initiative that builds teamwork, no matter the age, to make sure no one is forgotten during this longtime Americana cookie tradition.
"It makes me happy, because they get to have them too, because they can't get them there," Girl Scout Kristen Riney said.
You can donate money to send a box overseas at any Republic Bank in the area through March 22. And on Saturday, Girl Scouts and first responders will be collecting donations at the Kroger at Broadway and 28th Street.
