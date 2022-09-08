LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mourning across the world on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Her death has Kentuckians remembering fondly their personal interactions with Britain's longest-reigning monarch.
When she touched down for a visit stateside in May 2007, it was no secret that she had a lifelong love of horses. She stabled some of her own at Lane's End Farm in Versailles, which she visited in 1986. Twenty-one years later, in 2007, she made her only trip to horseracing's ultimate showcase: The Kentucky Derby.
"(I) saw her and she's just (a) tiny little thing and I was amazed," said Gil Logan. "She was, I think, 86 at the time, her skin was flawless."
Logan was the executive chef at Churchill Downs at the time and personally served the queen during her visit.
"I served her high tea on Derby Day," he said. "And it may have been the highlight of my career."
Logan recalls the meticulous attention to detail and preparing finger foods even smaller than normal.
"We were doing all local, fresh, natural food, so she loved that," he said. "She had some petit fours and there were little mini chicken sandwiches, and little tomato and cucumber sandwiches, there was Benedictine. I think the highlight was I found some really rare honey, some Lynwood honey out in the hills of Kentucky and she enjoyed the honey."
That honey was served alongside earl grey tea that Logan had partnered with John Conti to make custom. The batch was later released to the public.
Brad Broecker attended a cocktail party at Buckingham Palace, the queen's home in England. The promoter of Broadway in Louisville went overseas for a centennial celebration of Charles Dickens.
His interaction with the queen was brief, but harkened back to her love for thoroughbreds.
"It wasn't (a) long conversation, but she was charming and nice and lovely," Broecker said. "We talked to her about her horses and having seen her when she came to Kentucky."
WDRB News records show the queen visited the commonwealth five times since 1984. Those who met her recall being captivated by the majesty of her majesty.
"I was sad, I was hoping she was going to hit 100," Broecker said.
Now, in her passing, it's a memory they cherish.
"I'm sorry she's gone," Logan said. "God rest her soul."
