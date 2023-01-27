LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky.
According to Union County Emergency Management, James (Jim) Nicholson was possibly last wearing a brown Carhart jacket and brown sock hat.
He was at the center of an alert that went out to many phones in the Louisville area.
Officials said Nicholson drives a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a front license plat that says "McCully's" in orange writing and on the rear trunk, the outline of the state of Kentucky has the word "McCully's" written on the inside.
Nicholson has ties to Benton, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana, and also southern Illinois.
Emergency officials are asking anyone who lives along Highway 60 from Morganfield to Benton and areas of Evansville to be on the look out for him.
They ask for those who have surveillance cameras to view footage between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight.
He doesn't have a cell phone.
This story may be updated.
