LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill Industries of Kentucky purchased 12 acres of property for $4.3 million in south Louisville to expand its services.
The former retail shopping center purchased by Goodwill is located off Preston Highway and Forrest Drive. The space is planned to be used as a retail store and services center similar to the Goodwill on Broadway near downtown Louisville.
“Although definitive plans haven’t been determined, preliminarily, we want to utilize that property to expand our retail footprint and provide mission-related service offerings to support individuals in South Louisville,” Barnard Baker, director of public relations and communications for Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said.
Goodwill wants to provide support to the community around the location on Preston Highway, according to Baker.
"They just might be living a cycle of poverty and also we're serving individuals with mental and physical disabilities as well," Baker said.
Goodwill said it did not use its recent $10 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for its property purchase in South Louisville.
There is no timeline set for the facility to be opened.
