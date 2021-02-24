LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 miles from Louisville — in Spokane, Washington — social workers with Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest and others are using a van and a simple plan to make a real difference at decreasing homelessness and panhandling.
Now, borrowing the idea from Spokane, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is trying to do the same.
"We want to reduce homelessness," said Chief Operating Officer Rena Sharpe. "I think it's very well known that the amount of homelessness has increased drastically over the last year in our area."
So, starting in about a month, Goodwill will use a van to travel to homeless camps or places where people commonly panhandle to offer them a "no strings attached" deal. In exchange for a few hours of work, Goodwill and its partners will give them lunch, a $50 stipend and a ride in the van to the work site.
"That could be lawn care, it could be cleaning up, you know, different businesses and that sort of thing," said Sharpe.
The new program won't just give the people it helps an opportunity for short-term work; they'll be offered long-term assistance too. To Sharpe, that's an important distinction.
"We would hopefully be able to connect them to mental health resources, which we offer in our building on-site ... housing, of course, our work opportunities, our workforce training, and job placement," she said.
Weeks ago, the Louisville Metro Council budgeted $6,000 to fund some of the pilot program, dubbed Another Way, and if the trial period is successful, it could get more funding next year.
Sharpe has no reason to think the program won't work in Louisville.
She says, if you'd like to help, avoid giving money directly to panhandlers. Instead, help them by donating to the program which will have the greatest impact.
Learn more about the program in Spokane here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.