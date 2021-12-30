LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tunes were playing and beers were flowing for a good cause at Goodwood Brewery.
The brewery hosted a benefit for western Kentucky tornado relief efforts at its NuLu taproom on Thursday night.
The Guhy Brothers and Luke Lewis Band played for a packed house, with 100% of the proceeds going to the city of Mayfield.
The town was destroyed by a strong tornado and there is still a lot of work to do to clean up and rebuild.
"The proceeds tonight (we) are going to give to Mayfield, which will benefit the Mayfield Independent School System as well as Mayfield Strong, which is the actual town itself so they're both great causes," Mitzi Guhy said.
The Guhy Brothers are originally from Mayfield and helped organize the event.
