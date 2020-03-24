LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBR) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19, including one individual who got the illness from attending a "coronavirus party."
"We ought to be much better than that," the governor admonished. "We all owe each other a duty to protect each other."
In total, the state now has 163 cases.
Five of the 39 new cases were in Jefferson County, and Beshear said he believed there were 12 new cases in Fayette County, though he could confirm only six.
Some of the data will lag as more cases are confirmed and more testing labs come online, he said.
"We expect more cases every day," Beshear said.
But he also said he believed the state responded early and aggressively to prevent the rising number of cases from overwhelming the state's health care facilities.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday morning that an additional five people have died of COVID-19, bringing the Hoosier state's death toll to 12. Health officials said there were an additional 107 positive tests with 51 of those in Marion County. The state's total now stands at 365.
Globally, 414,000 people have become infected, 18,574 have died, and nearly 108,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
