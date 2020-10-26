LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a day when Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a record number of new COVID-19 cases for a Monday, he had a grim warning for listeners:
"We are moving the wrong direction in a fight against this virus," he said.
Beshear reported 953 new cases (331 of which came from Jefferson County) and three new deaths. As a result of the surge, he and State Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced nine new recommendations for "red" counties, or those with more than 25 cases per 100,000 population:
"I'm going to level with you," Beshear said. "If more people would follow these restrictions, we wouldn't need to take additional steps."
Beshear stressed that these are recommendations, not mandates, and that he hopes communities in the red zone, like Jefferson County, will follow to mitigate the spike in coronavirus cases.
"When you reach that point, your area is in danger," he said. "We've got to take action to lessen it."
