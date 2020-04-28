LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s “new normal” as businesses begin to reopen in May will mean people and workers wearing masks in public areas while the coronavirus remains a threat.
Beshear said beginning May 11, state officials are planning to ease restrictions over four weeks to reach Phase 1 of the White House’s guidelines for re-opening. He did not give details on what kinds of businesses would be allowed to restart operations.
“We are going to gradually ease some restrictions, bring groups or industries back online,” Beshear said at his Monday briefing at the Capitol.
Beshear said employees at those businesses will be required to wear masks.
"This is how — even when we are plateaued right now — that we think that we will be on the decline, we can help to reduce the spread of this virus," he said.
Beshear is also recommending that Kentuckians wear masks when they go out in public, since contacts will increase as people go back to work and step out of their homes.
"While it's going to seem strange, and it's probably uncomfortable, I want us to know that this is just another small sacrifice that we can take," he said.
Some Louisville residents said they have no problem covering their faces in public.
"I think it's a great idea," Mary Lou Mayhall said. "I think everybody should, and it gets on my nerves when I see people that don't."
"Even if you don't understand it, do it," Gregory Orndorff added. "It's not going to hurt you."
But others were not so keen on the idea.
"I think it's a good idea if you need to wear one. But I probably won't," Lloyd Owens said. "Since it started, I've not worn one. I don't see no reason to wear it now."
While businesses that do not require their employees to wear masks could be shut down, Beshear said the wearing of face-coverings will not be enforced for the general public. He said no one will be cited or arrested.
"Yes, you're going to be asked," he said. "If any of our enforcement folks see, you're going to be asked to put on a mask."
Beshear said businesses will be allowed to keep anyone out who is not wearing a mask.
"We're going to certainly give any forward-facing business, as we slowly reopen, the ability to not serve folks who aren't masked," he said."
Beshear said the masks “help us to open things a little earlier.” He urged families to find cloth or surgical masks.
Beshear's office said the state will be handing out masks this week at the Kroger coronavirus testing sites in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.