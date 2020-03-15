LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he will be forced to close bars and restaurants across the state if Kentuckians do not practice better social distancing during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"This weekend, we saw — in some instances — hundreds of people going into one bar or one club," Beshear said during a news conference Sunday. "We are asking people to make major sacrifices in this state."
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all restaurants and bars to close beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday.
"If we can not show responsible practices in how we social distance, then I will be forced to do the same," said Beshear, who has repeatedly urged Kentuckians to try staying about 6 feet away from someone else as part of the state's social distancing efforts.
"We have to make sure that these efforts work," Beshear said. "And if you go out and get in a small place with a 100 plus people, you frustrate those efforts."
As of Sunday, Beshear said there are now 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky:
- Bourbon County
- 66-year-old man
- Clark County
- 49-year-old man
- Fayette County
- 40-year-old woman
- 46-year-old man
- 31-year-old woman
- 47-year-old man
- 31-year-old man
- Harrison County
- 27-year-old woman
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old man
- 54-year-old woman
- 60-year-old man
- 51-year-old man
- Jefferson County
- 69-year-old man
- 67-year-old woman
- 68-year-old woman
- 80-year-old woman
- 73-year-old woman
- Montgomery County
- 56-year-old man
- Nelson County
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.