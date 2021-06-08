LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop at French Lick on Tuesday morning to thank hundreds of law enforcement members.
The group was a part of a state Fraternal Order of Police conference.
Holcomb thanked the group for their work after a hard year with the pandemic and nationwide protests. He also told the FOP he appreciated their support during the legislative session as House Bill 1006 passed.
The bill defines a chokehold and requires de-escalation training for officers.
Overall, he thanked the group for the day-to-day work they do in keeping the state safe.
"To me at least, from the outside looking in, it's not a profession. It's a passion," Holcomb said. "It's a profession, of course, but it's a lot more than that. It's gotta be."
Tuesday's conference was the 86th annual FOP state conference.
