A women kneels in front of a makeshift memorial in honor of Breonna Taylor, at Jefferson Square Park, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury on Wednesday, Sept. 23 indicted one officer on counts of wanton endangerment for firing into a home next to Taylor's with people in it, while declining to charge police officers for the fatal shooting of Taylor. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)