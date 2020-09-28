LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of wanton endangerment.
Hankison, one of several officers involved in the LMPD raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges related to the raid. The wanton endangerment charges stem from Hankison allegedly firing rounds into a neighboring apartment.
Judge Ann Bailey Smith, proceeding over the case, set Hankison's bond at $15,000 full cash and ordered him to not have any possession of firearms.
Hankison's attorney, Stew Matthews, argued that Hankison should be allowed to have a firearm because of numerous threats he's received over the last few weeks.
"During the course of this case, he has received a number of threats. I have gotten calls from people outlining threats that they have seen on social media," Hankison's attorney, Stew Matthews, said. "Mr. Hankison lives outside of the city, and I would ask the court to consider allowing him to retain possession of any weapons that he may own for self-defense purposes."
Smith denied the request.
"No. I will not," she said. "People that are in this court charged with offenses involving firearms, I do not allow them to possess any firearm as a condition of their bond."
Smith also ordered that evidence be filed in the court file, rather than just between the prosecution and defense.
“All discovery documents shall be filed in the court file and not just between the parties," Smith said. "Additionally, the recording of the grand jury proceedings shall be filed in the court file by noon on Wednesday of this week.”
Hankison's attorney, Stew Matthews, declined to comment further when contacted by WDRB News.
Hankison is expected back in court again on Oct. 28 for a pretrial conference.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.