LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Swiss Village is now open to visit in Louisville.
While it doesn't have all of the mountains or cowbells, it does have brand new apartments.
The old Swiss settlement area of St. Joseph used to be home to about 3,000 Swiss immigrants a century ago.
The old community center ended up being used by the Fraternal Order of Police. But once it sat empty, locals agreed to the 41 apartments developed by Underhill Associates.
"If you go inside you'll see some of the archival photos of the old Swiss Hall that was the community center for the Swiss community going back to the early 1900s," Jeff Underhill, with Underhill Associates, said.
Some finishing touches remain before the first residents can move in, including landscaping.
Neighbors helped design the Swiss Village complex. It's located on Lynn Street, close to South Preston.
