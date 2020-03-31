WARNING: The video that appears within this report is graphic and contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department released new details Tuesday about the fatal shooting of a man by an LMPD officer Monday afternoon, including the name of the officer who fired his weapon.
That officer has been identified as Officer Michael Johnson of LMPD's First Division.
"We have been reminded far too often lately just how dangerous this job of policing is," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad told reporters on an online feed.
The incident took place shortly after noon on Monday outside a parking garage near the intersection of Gray Street and Floyd streets.
According to Lt. Ted Eidem of LMPD's Public Integrity Unit, an officer with the Heritage Creek Police Department was working off duty at the Dosker Manor housing complex at the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard. While there, that officer spoke with security employees who said they had been having trouble with a man who had been threatening residents, saying he had a gun and using racial epithets.
Police say that man was identified as 44-year-old Jessie Stringfield, who had an outstanding bench warrant.
Stringfield had last been seen leaving Dosker Manor on foot. The Heritage Creek Police officer later spotted him near the corner of South Preston and East Chestnut streets. When Stringfield saw the officer, he took off running in an eastbound direction.
At that point, Eidem said the officer requested assistance from LMPD, saying that Stringfield was known for carrying a handgun.
A University of Louisville Police officer monitoring the LMPD frequency spotted Stringfield outside the parking garage at Gray Street and Floyd Street.
Johnson also responded.
Video from Johnson's body camera released by LMPD on Tuesday afternoon appears to show what happened next. Stringfield walks out of the parking garage.
"Freeze mother-[EXPLETIVE]!" Johnson shouts. "Get on the ground! Mother-[EXPLETIVE] get on the ground right now!"
"Why?" Stringfield asks.
"Because I'm gonna shoot your [EXPLETIVE] if you don't!" Johnson yells.
At that point, another officer walks up to Stringfield and tries to grab him in an attempt to take custody. The two begin to struggle.
"Get down on the [EXPLETIVE] ground!" Johnson shouts.
According to Eidem, Stringfield tried to pull a handgun during the struggle.
At that point on the video, Johnson fires his weapon, hitting Stringfield, who then falls to the ground.
Police released a second video taken from the body camera of a female officer who responded to the scene moments after the shooting. Stringfield can be seen still moving on the ground.
"Keep your hands where we can see them," the female officer says.
In that video, a handgun can be seen on the ground, feet away from where Stringfield fell.
Eidem said officers recovered a handgun that was in Stringfield's possession.
According to Conrad, Johnson has been with LMPD since June 2008. He is now on administrative reassignment while the Public Integrity Unit investigates the incident.
Eidem said he is glad the officers weren't harmed.
"The officers were fortunate with the outcome that they were able to respond quickly with the weapon on them without the two them being hurt," he said.
The news conference was conducted online, rather than in-person, due to social distancing guidelines put in place by city and state officials during the COVID-19 pandemic.
