LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a county that experienced the most deaths from Kentucky tornadoes, a small church is now overflowing with supplies.
Grace Life Church, which is across the street from the Mayfield courthouse, was struck by the tornado like so many other buildings in the small community.
But just down the road, another church about a mile away — Catalyst — was untouched by the tornado.
The church's 170 members, which meet in a warehouse, are trying to find hope for their community amidst all the destruction.
Kaci Harshman, with Catalyst Church in Mayfield, said over 15,000 people saw the church's plea on Facebook for help.
"So they drove from Chicago, they drove from Texas, they drove from New York, and here we are — we don't have any more room," she said.
In one day, the church served food to 450 people, and is now overflowing with supplies ranging from diapers to other necessities for the community.
Members of the Mayfield community, including young children, spent hours on Tuesday unloading the abundance of goods that arrived in their town.
Harshman says she has strong faith and hope that her city will rebuild.
Related Stories:
- How to help victims impacted by the tornadoes in western Kentucky
- Tornado toll in Kentucky: 74 dead, more than 100 still missing
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.