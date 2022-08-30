LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County High School student was killed in a weather-related accident Monday, according to the Grayson County Sheriff's office.
Police responded to the one-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6:10 p.m. Monday. That's near Pleasant Run Road.
Investigators believe a 17-year-old female was driving southbound on state Road 79 when she overcorrected and lost control of her vehicle "for an unknown reasons." Her SUV then overturned, left the road and hit a tree, police said.
When the accident occurred, it was raining and water was pooling in the roadway, according to police.
The teenager, who has not been identified yet, was rushed to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
