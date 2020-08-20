LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools has added seven days of distance learning for students attending classes during the first semester, giving the district 25 total through December.
The additional distance learning days, announced Thursday by Superintendent Mark Laughner in a letter to families, "will allow for additional training opportunities to enhance instruction for all GCCS models," the letter says.
Those additional eLearning days will be Sept. 9, 10 and 11 and Nov. 2, 4, 5 and 6, according to the letter.
GCCS was one of Indiana's first school corporations to open for the 2020-21 school year with in-person instruction as an option for families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, multiple COVID-19 cases have been identified within the district.
Laughner told the Greater Clark County Board of School Trustees last week that 58 staff members and 210 students were in quarantine.
An updated figure was not immediately available from the school district Thursday.
"The launch of the new school year has been an experience of new learning for all staff and students in terms of instruction and responding to cleaning, sanitizing, and safety needs," Laughner's letter says.
"By creating a calendar that balances in-person weeks with eLearning weeks, GCCS is continuing to provide the much needed traditional learning model while giving staff opportunities to strengthen their understanding, planning, and delivery of instruction," the letter says.
