LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools said it can save more than $600,000 by making changes to its art programs.
District officials laid out a plan during a Tuesday board meeting to do away with certified art teachers by replacing them with "classified specialists." These specialists would not have to be licensed and would make roughly $17 an hour.
The district believes this will free up money in the education fund to buy equipment, instruments and other supplies.
The board still has to approve the plan and a vote is expected in January.
