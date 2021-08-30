LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools will transition to virtual learning from Sept. 7 through Sept. 10, the school corporation announced Monday.
The district cited COVID-19 cases and quarantines as the causes of the decision.
"The likelihood of positive cases increasing in the days following the Labor Day holiday weekend will require an increased number of quarantined students," Superintendent Mark Laughner said in an email to families. "Going into eLearning for the week will decrease the potential spread and the potential number of students forced to quarantine as well."
As of last week, GCCS reported 57 positive coronavirus cases and 523 quarantined after exposure.
"September 7th was already scheduled for eLearning as a professional development day," Laughner said. "The three-day extension of eLearning will allow all schools to recoup professional development time affected by close contact tracing procedures, catch up on deep cleaning issues affected by staff shortages, and maintain regular academic progress while scheduling support time with students who have been quarantined to provide catchup sessions."
Below is more information sent to parents Monday:
- Teachers will be available daily from 9:00a.m. until 12:00p.m. for immediate feedback and communication. They will check email intermittently the remainder of the school day.
- Attendance will be taken via a Google Form. Students will be marked as absent if they do not complete the form on each eLearning day.
- All assigned work and lessons will be communicated through Google Classroom.
- Assigned work will align to the district sequencing guides. Students will work at their own pace to complete the assigned work. Completed work should be submitted by the 3rd school day after an eLearning window or by the last day of the grading period if the eLearning window occurs the last week of the grading period. Work not submitted by the deadline may not receive full credit. The work complete deadline for this series of eLearning days will be September 15th.
GCCS said food service will be available for pickup that week. Preschools will be closed, and parents won't be charged. Middle and high schools will still operate their evening athletic schedules.
