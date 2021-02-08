LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district will be able to help more students dealing with mental health issues.
Greater Clark County Schools was just given a $35,000 grant from Samtec Cares. The money will help provide more counseling and therapy options to students while they're in school.
The district said there is a greater need because of the pandemic.
Samtec is a local company whose grant program helps different groups in the community.
