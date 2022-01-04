LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools revised its COVID-19 policies to follow new CDC guidelines as students return for the spring semester.
The school district in southern Indiana is requiring masks to be worn by students, teachers and staff while inside school buildings or buses, regardless of vaccination status.
In accordance with the CDC's new policies, GCCS changed its COVID-19 isolation period to five days for vaccinated, asymptomatic people.
GCCS is allowing staff or students exposed to someone with COVID-19 outside of the school setting to remain in school as long as the person is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. If the person is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, they have to stay home for five days, but can return to class on the sixth day if they're still asymptomatic.
GCCS asks students and staff to stay home if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
