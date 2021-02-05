LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant in Louisville is dishing out salads.
Green District is now open near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and English Station Road in Middletown.
The concept behind the restaurant is to make healthy eating assessible and affordable.
Owner Jordan Doepke said the pandemic made things interesting, but he is happy to be open.
"It's fast. It's fresh. It's healthy," he said. "There aren't a lot of alternatives for that. So I think we're opening a new market, and I think people want to know what's in their food. Here, you can know what's in your food. We have 50 ingredients we prepare every day, and we're working to make everything fresh and from scratch."
There are two other locations in Louisville: one downtown on Fifth Street and in St. Matthews on Breckinridge Lane.
