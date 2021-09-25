LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Greenville, Indiana following a water main break on Highway 150.
Officials with the Greenville Water Utility advise those in the affected areas to boil any water for drinking or cooking for 3 minutes. The precautionary advisory does not impact using water to bathe or wash dishes or clothes.
The boil water advisory includes the entire town of Greenville, Galena and the following areas:
- Highway 150 from Edwardsville Galena Road to and including Wind Dance Subdivision
- Greenville Georgetown Road and Bradford Road
- Buttontown Road and Hunters Ridge
- Voyles Road
- Pekin Road and Arthur Coffman
- Heritage Springs Subdivision
- Old Vincennes Road
- Whitetail Way
- John Pectol, BrenLee Dr. and Evans Jacobi Road
- Highlander Court
- Briarhill Road
- Featheringill Road
"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to provide clean safe drinking water to our community," Greenville Water Utility said in a statement.
Anyone with questions about the advisory is asked to call 812-923-9821.
