boil water

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Greenville, Indiana following a water main break on Highway 150. 

Officials with the Greenville Water Utility advise those in the affected areas to boil any water for drinking or cooking for 3 minutes. The precautionary advisory does not impact using water to bathe or wash dishes or clothes. 

The boil water advisory includes the entire town of Greenville, Galena and the following areas:

  • Highway 150 from Edwardsville Galena Road to and including Wind Dance Subdivision 
  • Greenville Georgetown Road and Bradford Road
  • Buttontown Road and Hunters Ridge
  • Voyles Road
  • Pekin Road and Arthur Coffman
  • Heritage Springs Subdivision
  • Old Vincennes Road
  • Whitetail Way
  • John Pectol, BrenLee Dr. and Evans Jacobi Road
  • Highlander Court
  • Briarhill Road
  • Featheringill Road

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to provide clean safe drinking water to our community," Greenville Water Utility said in a statement. 

Anyone with questions about the advisory is asked to call 812-923-9821. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags