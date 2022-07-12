LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new affordable housing communities are coming to south Louisville.
According to a news release, Marian Group has broken ground on the two communities, Lower Hunter's Trace and Crossings at Mill Creek.
Lower Hunters Trace will provide 168 garden-style apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms each. It is located at 5416 Distler Lane off Dixie Highway, less than 4 miles from Iroquois Park. The developer said the community will have a clubhouse, laundry facilities, a computer lab and a playground. Leases are expected to begin in "late 2022 or early 2023."
Anyone who wants to be placed on the interest list for these new apartments can click here.
The second affordable housing complex, Crossings at Mills Creek, will be located at 4710 Mill Trace Place, off Manslick Road. The developer said it will offer 180 one-, two- and three-bedroom garden style apartments and will include a clubhouse, pool and playground. Leases are expected to begin in spring of 2023.
Anyone who wants to be placed on the interest list for these new apartments can click here.
Marian Group utilized Project Based Vouchers distributed by the Louisville Metro Housing Authority as part of the city's Louisville Choice Neighborhoods Program.
"LMHA is pleased to have partnered with the Marian Development Group to help provide additionally affordable, amenity-rich housing opportunities in south Louisville," said LMHA Executive Director Lisa Osanka, in a statement. "Original Beecher Terrace residents will have a lifetime preference for these new apartments."
The new complexes are meant to replace nearly affordable housing units that were razed during the revitalization of Beecher Terrace.
"Louisville is still short over 30,000 units of affordable housing and we at Marian strive to continue to do our part to create quality options for our residents," said Katie Smith, COO of Marian Group, in a statement. "Our team works in depth to create spaces that not only have a positive impact on the neighborhood and people who live there, but that reimagine affordable housing in the community."
