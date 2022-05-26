LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother and her daughter now have a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana, the Town of Clarksville and One Southern Indiana celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the house on Newman Avenue.
Donna Gray wanted her daughter to have a place she could call home.
"Nasty break-up happens, I move in with my parents, then here I am trying to figure out what I am going to do," Gray said. "For Habitat to accept me, to actually be walking into a house, I couldn't imagine two years ago, this."
Habitat for Humanity Clarksville and Floyd Indiana has been serving community for 31 years. The nonprofit organization has built more than 50 houses in that time.
"That's what we're doing: build homes that will turn around and build strength and stability and self-reliance for not just the families but the neighborhoods themselves," said Jerry Leonard, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana.
Leonard said Gray spent hundreds of hours herself working alongside volunteers to build the home.
"I have never seen so many people rushed to help one person in my entire life, but then you realize they are doing it for more than one person," Gray said.
