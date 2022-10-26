SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The small town of Salem, Indiana, came together to make sure an 'unknown angel' had a proper memorial.
They say their prayers of justice have been answered.
On Wednesday, police said Dejuane Ludie Anderson murdered her 5-year-old son and dumped his body in a suitcase in southern Indiana.
He has a gravesite in Salem and it's filled with stuffed animals, toys and new fall decorations.
"We've cried many tears here in this community, in this shop, over the death of this little boy and how he was found," Michelle Boso, co-owner of Turtlefish Clothing Co., said.
They were tears for a boy they didn't know.
"He was just discarded out in the woods just like a bag of trash and we have no clue where he was from, who he was," Yvonne Casey said. "We had no picture to even think about what he looked like or anything."
They called him their unknown angel.
"We've wrapped our arms around him and cared for him when obviously someone that did this, did not," Boso said.
These women were determined to rally the community together to bury the boy in Crown Hill Cemetery.
They sold T-shirts to pay for a proper service.
"If that didn't touch you, then you're not human," Janet Irk, a woman who rallied the community together, said. "As a parent and a grandparent, all I wanted was justice and to find out who the poor little boy was."
There was space left in the center of the headstone to add his name.
On Wednesday, police identified the unknown angel as Cairo Jordan.
"I actually cried happy tears," Casey said. "I was praying for this day."
"It's kind of a relief to finally see that he's gonna get justice," Boso added.
Strangers are now calling Cairo Jordan — family.
Related Stories:
- Police say mother murdered 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
- State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
- 3 months after boy found in suitcase in Indiana, hard questions remain
- Southern Indiana community holds vigil for 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase
- ISP says search for identity of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase is 'getting bigger by the day'
- ISP: Body of 5-year-old boy was found in suitcase in rural Washington County
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.