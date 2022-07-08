LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Sheriff's deputies will begin wearing body cameras Monday.
In a news release Friday, the sheriff's office said 36 cameras were purchased with the help of community donations. For the first time, deputies in Hardin County will wear cameras in the field.
“Purchasing these cameras has been a priority for the office for quite some time but budgetary constraints have made it difficult to acquire them,” Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said in a news release Friday. “We are incredibly grateful for the community partners who have stepped up to help us fund these cameras and help us fulfill our mission of providing safer streets and a stronger community for Hardin County.”
The sheriff's office said deputies are being trained with the cameras, and they'll go into use in the field Monday.
“These cameras will provide further transparency for the community, improve deputy safety, increase evidence quality and so much more,” Ward said in a news release. “It’s an excellent tool that we’re proud to now have at our disposal.”
The sheriff's office is working to secure a grant and additional community partners to purchase more cameras.
