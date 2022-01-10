LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy sheriff with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department was arrested over the weekend on several charges, including speeding, careless driving and DUI.
According to court documents, Matthew McMillen was arrested by Kentucky State Police just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Police said just after midnight, they got a complaint about a silver Toyota Highlander with only one headlight that being driven recklessly at a high rate of speed. According to court documents, the vehicle was traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 before exiting onto state Road 62 and turning onto North Miles Street in Elizabethtown.
Police said McMillen, the driver, went through a stop sign, didn't use turn signals and drove 55 mph in a 45 mph zone on a road partially covered with ice.
A trooper initiated a traffic stop.
"I approached on the passenger side and observed that a female passenger was laying down in the front passenger seat with her eyes closed, and that the operator of the vehicle had a dazed expression," the trooper wrote in the arrest report. "When the operator rolled down the window, I immediately smelled the strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from within the vehicle."
When the trooper asked McMillen if he'd had any alcohol, he allegedly responded with, "I'm okay, I live right here."
Police said McMillen had "heavily slurred speech" and was unable to answer any questions about how much alcohol he'd had. He eventually admitted that he'd had one Mike's Hard Lemonade before driving.
A portable breathalyzer test indicated a level of 0.125, according to court documents.
McMillen was arrested and charged with careless driving, failure to signal, disregarding a stop sign, speeding 10 miles over the limit, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and driving with one headlight. He was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center and has since been released.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that McMillen is a deputy sheriff there and said he has been suspended, pending an administrative investigation. A spokesman for Hardin County Public Schools says McMillen is a school resource officer for North Hardin High School.
