LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Government officials in Hardin County are asking residents to recycle properly after trailers have been overflowing with trash, potentially putting the program at risk of shutting down.
Hardin County Recycling is managed by county government, offering seven locations for people to drop off recyclable items. Started in 2008, the program is subsidized by the county at a cost of $70,000 per year.
On Monday, Hardin County posted on Facebook photos of trailers overflowing with recyclable material and trash.
"Whenever you're driving by, say someone out of town for instance, and they see a trailer and there's garbage all in front of it, it does not make Hardin County look good at all," Leslie Ashlock, Hardin County Public Affairs Officer, said. "People are dropping mirrors, toilet seats, things we just can't recycle."
The trash piled up around trailers has to be picked up by someone, a job falling upon volunteers, Ashlock and Stephanie Givens, Hardin County Solid Waste Coordinator.
"It's very time consuming," Ashlock said. "We have to go pick up behind them and pick up the mess."
Since the county doesn't own the land where the recycle centers are housed, the mess has previously caused one trailer in Rinveyville to be removed. Another trailer was moved because property owners of the location didn't want to see the trash anymore.
"This is a free community service and it's getting abused," Ashlock said. "If they want to keep this program here, just be mindful, be respectful. Look at the verbiage on the signs that we have posted everywhere and follow the rules, follow the regulations. Help us out."
Several years ago, the county took bids for a recycling program, but it would have cost households $6 a month regardless if they used the service or not. Ashlock said they opted to expand the program to more locations instead of asking residents of Hardin County to pay more directly for the service.
The Hardin County Solid Waste Department recycles cardboard, metal, paper and plastic. The department doesn't accept glass, Styrofoam, magazines, light bulbs, plastic bags, phone books, food wrappers, liquids, helium tanks, electronics, batteries or appliances.
People looking to recycle items should rinse all containers, remove all lids and flatten cardboard.
Recycling trailers around Hardin County are emptied throughout the month.
- Elizabethtown Farmers' Market, 200 Peterson Drive, is typically emptied Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
- Elizabethtown Lions Club, 2520 Ring Road, is typically emptied Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
- West Point, South Fourth Street behind Red Caboose, is emptied every other month between the 1st and 10th of the month
- Glendale, 129 College Street behind middle school, is emptied once a month
- Eastview, West 84 Fire House at 21129 Sonora Hardin Springs Road, is emptied once a month
- Vine Grove, South Mill Street near railroad Crossing, is typically emptied Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Sonora, 121 N Maple Street behind Sonora City Hall, is emptied once a month
The department offers an annual household hazardous waste day in August, taking items like batteries, antifreeze, prescription drugs and other household chemicals.
Hardin County offers several free service days at the Pearl Hollow Landfill at 1620 Audubon Trace Road in Elizabethtown for dumps.
