LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot arrested two years ago at Muhammad Ali International Airport has been convicted of three counts of murder.
Christian Martin fatally shot Calvin and Pamela Phillips and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau in 2015 in Pembroke, Kentucky. A special prosecutor says Martin killed his neighbor because he was supposed to testify in a court martial about Martin allegedly mishandling information and abusing his wife's son.
Investigators say the remains of Phillips and Dansereau were found in a burnt vehicle in a field.
A Hardin County jury convicted Martin on Wednesday, after the trial was moved from Christian County to Elizabethtown.
The sentencing phase of the trial starts today.
The special prosecutor was supplied by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office. In a statement, Cameron said he was pleased with the outcome.
"Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these victims," Cameron said. "The families and the Pembroke community have endured a profound loss. While this verdict in no way eases the pain, I hope they find some peace and comfort today."
Previous stories:
- Trial begins for pilot charged in triple slaying in Kentucky
- Pilot arrested in Louisville pleads not guilty to 2015 triple murder
- Pilot arrested at Louisville airport for 2015 triple homicide
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.