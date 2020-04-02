LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Government officials in Hardin County say all residents should put garbage inside of bags, and not leave loose trash in outdoor cans.
Waste collectors have been told not to collect any trash that is loose on the ground or not bagged inside of bins as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Residents are also told to twist the neck of the bag and tie it shut. Trash containers should also be securely closed.
"We are suspending bulk pick-up at this time due to COVID-19," said Solid Waste Director Stephanie Givens. "Due to large amounts of renovation debris, clean out materials and bulk waste, the wast services and staff are working extensive hours putting their health and safety at risk."
Items can also be taken directly to the Pearl Hollow Landfill at 1620 Audubon Trace in Elizabethtown.
