ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee and equipment shortage could have an accumulating effect on one Kentucky county ahead of snow this winter.
The Hardin County Road Department is down six plow trucks that were ordered nearly a year ago. But because of part shortages, they still have not arrived — at a price tag of $140,000 each.
Hardin County and parts of Kentuckiana are expecting the first impactful snow of the season on Thursday.
Plow truck drivers will work 24 to 36 hours on two shifts over five areas of the city.
The busiest roads will get priority based on the available trucks. Small neighborhoods and subdivisions will be covered by smaller trucks.
In total, 565 miles will be covered throughout the county.
“We’re just trying to do our best (with) what is given to us,” said county Public Affairs Officer Leslie Ashlock. “We just want the residents of Hardin County to know that we have an awesome road crew, that they are going to get out and get the job done.”
The parts shortage is not the only issue pumping the breaks for crews so far this season. Along with a CDL driver shortage, COVID has impacted the street department. Currently, one employee is out sick.
Road Supervisor Dwight Morgan said the crew will divide the team to ensure the maximum impact over a longer period of time.
“The safety of our team is priority, while ensuring we clear the most dangerous and highly travelled roads first,” Morgan said in a statement.
As for the salt, the county has 1800 tons piled up — more than usual due to the recent warm weather and lack of need.
“Know that we are doing the best that we possibly can,” said Ashlock. “Just be patient with us.”
Hardin County expects to receive the new trucks in the next three weeks.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.