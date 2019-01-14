LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hardin County schools district is putting extra security in the classroom.
Monday was the first day on the job for two new school resource officers in the district.
They will be based out of James T. Alton Middle School and West Hardin Middle School.
The SROs will also spend time at the elementary schools that feed into those middle schools.
School Resource Officers are already in place at the three high schools in Hardin County.
