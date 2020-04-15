ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- While doctors and nurses oversee hospital patients' physical well being during the COVID-19 pandemic, chaplains are stepping up to safeguard their spiritual health as well.
Even patients battling health issues other than COVID-19 in hospitals across the country are feeling the effects of the pandemic. At Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown, patients in the Intensive Care Unit and Cardiac Care Unit don't have COVID-19, but they still aren't able to see family or visitors because of the threat of the virus.
That's where hospital chaplains are bridging the gap.
"There are a lot of times they just need someone to sit and talk with them and listen to what they have going on," said staff chaplain Allison Rodgers.
HMH utilizes chaplains to provide support and connections to patients regarding their faith as it relates to health. They say the two are often connected, and the hospital's mission is to maintain spiritual health as well as mental and physical health.
Not only are chaplains having these conversations, but in a time where those patients can't have simple visits with family, chaplains can provide that too."
"A daily check in of 'Hey, how's your day?' Or 'How's your daughter, how are things going in the world outside of where we're at right now?' Just having that person-to-person contact can be very important," said Rodgers.
The chaplains are also able to serve as a connection between the patients and their family members. Chaplains often call the family and keep them informed on the status and progression of the patients.
In a time where handshakes and hugs aren't an option, this care goes a long way.
"Because their family can't come visit them, we do daily check-ins as much as possible to visit with them and make sure that they're doing okay emotionally," Rodgers said.
