LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Horse Cave Adult Book Store in Hart County has been permanently shut down after more than 30 violations over three years.
The Hart County Sheriff's Office began investigating the book store, which could be seen off Interstate 65, in 2019 for illegal activity.
Police said during this time, the adult book store was cited more 30 times for "violations of permit required to operate a place of entertainment" and two people died in the "back room" of the store.
The sheriff's office sent undercover deputies into the "back room," who learned the store would collect money to allow entry into the space, which was advertised a video arcade area.
Inside the "back room," there were "Glory Hole" booths and videos of sexual acts. "Couches and other paraphernalia were provided by the business to promote sexual acts on the premises," police said.
Inside the facility, police said the book store also sold illegal "poppers," which are used to enhance "certain sexual functions."
Police also investigated physical assaults, and intoxicated individuals at the business since 2019.
Following the violations, the Hart County Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against the book store, charging them with operating a house of abatement.
The business agreed to shut down permanently during a Aug. 31 hearing.
