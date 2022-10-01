LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana.
The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event.
The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of the attendees WDRB spoke to go year after year.
"This is our second year for the parade and we just wanted to come out here and enjoy the festivities and see what it's about...and show our entertainment spirit," spectator Jordan Fowler said.
Harvest Homecoming booth days start on Thursday in downtown New Albany and go through Sunday, Oct. 9.
More than 400,000 people attend the yearly fall festival.
