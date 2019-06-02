BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire officials say a reported ammonia leak at a Bardstown factory that forced nearby businesses to evacuate has been stopped.
Hazmat crews responded to the scene on Wilson Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday, which is just off of New Shepherdsville Road, according to the Bardstown Fire chief.
Just after 6 p.m. officials said the leak had been stopped.
Jefferson County hazmat crews also responded to the scene to provide assistance.
No other information was immediately available.
