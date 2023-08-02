LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury reached a verdict in the case of a man charged in a double homicide at a New Albany gas station last year, giving victims' families some relief.
After sitting through the first day of testimony, Brittany Linnie nervously waiting for a verdict in the double murder trial of Cherok Douglass on Tuesday.
"It was very nerve-wracking, very anxious, I didn't know what was going to be the outcome," Linnie said. "It was heartbreaking, to have to sit there and listen to the witnesses. Explaining how my best friend died and then to have to see the video from Circle K."
Tuesday night, a jury convicted Douglass of two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery.
"That's one less monster on the street," Linnie said. "He's a monster, if any, anybody that can do what he did, and not just ruin the life of multiple families. He's a monster. We're safer now that he's off the street."
The shootings happened April 7, 2022, at the Circle K near the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Grant Line Road in New Albany. That's where police found Douglass's wife, Brandee Douglass and Lorin Yelle dead from gunshot wounds.
Douglass left the scene in a red SUV and eventually ran into The Onion Restaurant & Tea House on Charlestown Road where he took Richard Wen's wife as a hostage.
"In the beginning, I don't know what's going on so I just get a shock," Wen said. "I just don't want anything to happen no more."
His wife escaped with minor injuries, but they're relieved Douglass is going to prison.
"I feel happy now because he deserved it," Wen said.
After several days of testimony, the jury deliberated for eight hours before returning with a guilty verdict late Tuesday night. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane shared the news with family members of the victims.
"We were very happy," Lane said. "As a prosecutor, there is a sense of release when we can talk to them after the trial. And give them some semblance of closure."
The case now moves to the sentencing phase.
"I hope he never sees the light of day," Linnie said. "I hope he gets everything he deserves."
Previous Stories:
- Authorities identify suspect, victim involved in New Albany double homicide
- 2 dead, 1 in custody after shootings at New Albany gas station
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.