LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of the Oldham County High School teacher shot and killed in Washington D.C. is speaking out after the arrest of her son's alleged killer.
Chandra Emerson said she has mixed emotions, as she prepares to bury her son.
The Metropolitan Police Department said Maxwell Emerson, 25, was shot and killed early Wednesday, July 5, at The Catholic University of America.
Tuesday, the department said Jaime Maceo, also known as Jaime Macedo, 22, of Northwest, D.C., had been arrested and charged with first degree murder in Emerson's death.
"It gives us peace that there is an arrest and how quickly it came about," Emerson said.
Maxwell Emerson taught social studies and was the assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School.
Chandra Emerson said her family visited the nation’s capital to celebrate Independence Day, as her son planned to attend a professional development workshop at the Library of Congress. But he was killed before the workshop began.
Emerson's believes her son was headed to the conference at 8 a.m. on July 5, when he was robbed at gunpoint, but Washington, D.C. police said the shooting happened when an argument turned violent. Police also said they believed Emerson and the suspect knew each other.
"I don’t know what happen in there, but I know that it wasn’t about any past history. It wasn’t an argument about anything other than him trying to get away," Emerson said.
The suspect's arrest was the direct result of a phone tip from someone who recognized him on the city's subway.
"The lead detective called and said very briefly that an arrest had been made and from now on that we would be dealing with the Justice Department through the court system," Emerson said.
As the Emerson family pushes for justice, police said it's unclear whether Maceo is the man shown in the surveillance photos.
Back in Oldham County, Emerson said she is struggling with her emotions.
"Sometimes it feels like its somebody else's life to scroll through the news feed, and that’s not us, it's another family. But at night whenever we are going to sleep, it comes back, and you realize that he is never coming back," Emerson said.
The family said a service for Maxwell Emerson will take place on July 17 at the Southeast Christian Church Crestwood campus. The public visitation is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral is at 3 p.m. For additional information, click here.
Related Stories:
- Police arrest person suspected of shooting, killing Oldham County teacher in Washington
- Police release photos of man suspected of shooting, killing Oldham County teacher in Washington, DC
- Oldham County teacher killed in Washington was robbed at gunpoint, mother says
- Oldham County teacher killed in shooting at Catholic University in Washington
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.