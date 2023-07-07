LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Washington, D.C., have released photos of the man suspected of shooting and killing an Oldham County teacher in the nation's capitol Wednesday morning.
The Metropolitan Police Department released the images on Friday of a man believed to be connected to Maxwell Emerson's death.
MPD seeks a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the 600 Block of Alumni Lane, Northeast. Release: https://t.co/GWarhA3TVJ pic.twitter.com/IBngJb0Kk0— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 7, 2023
Emerson, 25, taught social studies and was the assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School. His family said he was in the capitol to learn at the Library of Congress Teachers Institute.
Emerson's mother told WDRB News he was headed to the conference Wednesday morning when he was robbed at gunpoint.
It happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at The Catholic University of America. Police said an argument turned turned violent, and ended in gunfire. Emerson was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police also believed Emerson and the suspect knew each other, but no arrests have been made.
Emerson's mother said she received a Snapchat from her son that said "Help" with jumbled letters that she couldn't make out. It was only later that she realized it said "Help, I am being robbed at gunpoint."
In a news release Friday, Metropolitan Police said the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras.
The department offers a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's text tip line at 50411.
Related Stories:
- Oldham County teacher killed in Washington was robbed at gunpoint, mother says
- Oldham County teacher killed in shooting at Catholic University in Washington
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.